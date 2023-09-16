Veteran with PTSD pens children's books on emotions
- Published
An army veteran who suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has written a series of books to help children understand their emotions.
Pete White, 36, produced the entire seven book collection in one night during a PTSD episode.
They follow heroes from different backgrounds who tackle mental wellbeing issues.
Mr White hopes the stories will encourage people to talk about their mental health and get support.
"I want these books to prompt these conversations to happen," the military veteran said.
Mr White was in the military for almost nine years, but left in 2017 after being diagnosed with PTSD and depression due to his work as a casualty reporter in Afghanistan.
"I was a risk to myself and I was beginning to lose touch with reality, something known as psychosis," he said.
Now a mental health consultant, he originally created his books to help his two-year-old son Zack understand his dad's anxiety.
"The books went from something I'd just bash out quickly to a full series with a website."
He added: "I want children to understand {the books} but I want parents to feel comfortable to talk about these things."
Mr White's first three books will be self-published on 1 October on Amazon.
They include The Anxious Knight, The Sorcerer's Secret and The Blacksmith's Struggle.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk