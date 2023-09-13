Teenage girl seriously injured after being hit by bus in Telford
A teenage girl has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus.
The crash happened on Haybridge Road in Telford just before 13:30 BST on Wednesday, West Mercia Police said.
The girl, who was a pedestrian, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing.
The road was closed after the crash and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service advised members of the public to avoid the area.
