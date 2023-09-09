Shrewsbury's coracle world championships raise thousands for charity
- Published
More than £30,000 has been raised for a cancer support charity at an annual River Severn boat race.
About 150 competitors took to the river in Shrewsbury for the coracle world championships.
The annual event raises money for Macmillan.
Numerous teams raced their coracles the breadth of the river from Pengwern Boat Club and Quarry Park on Friday. The circular vessels were once traditionally used for fishing.
The event has raised more than £350,000 since it began in 2007.
