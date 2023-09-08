Part of Whitchurch Civic Centre shut after Raac beams found
Parts of a Shropshire civic centre have closed after roof beams with potentially crumbling concrete were identified.
Affected areas of Whitchurch Civic Centre would stay shut until a detailed inspection by specialist structural engineers had been completed, Shropshire Council said.
Part of the roof to the rear of Whitchurch Library also has reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
But it is open after proper were added.
Raac is a lightweight concrete that was used in roofs, floors and walls between the 1950s and 1990s, but as it is aerated, it is not as durable and therefore only has a limited lifespan.
Buildings with the substance were marked potentially dangerous when earlier this summer a Raac beam at a school collapsed, prompting closures nationwide while safety checks were carried out.
Floors
Shropshire Council said that in addition to beams at the civic centre - operated by Whitchurch Town Council - "there may also be some in the intermediate floors".
Inspections were expected to last about three weeks as engineers' services were "in great demand nationally", according to the authority.
Further investigation are also planned for the library.
The market/sports hall to the rear of the civic centre is unaffected and will remain open, but using the entrance from St Mary's Street.
In a statement, town council property officer Mike McDonald and Whitchurch mayor Andy Hall said "we have had to close some of our facilities while investigative steps take place", adding there was "no identifiable, immediate danger".
On Thursday, Shropshire Council said it was carrying out a "data gathering exercise" to help identify whether Raac was present in any buildings for which the authority had responsibility.
