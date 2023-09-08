NHS boss makes Bishop's Castle community hospital commitment
The NHS boss responsible for a rural hospital in Shropshire has said there is still "a role for community hospitals", despite anger over the closure of a ward.
The 16-bed unit at Bishop's Castle Hospital shut in 2021 due to staff shortages.
At the time it was described as a temporary move.
Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust has promised another recruitment drive after previously facing criticism.
At stake is the unit's permanent closure, a prospect that has angered many, with more than 100 campaigners gathering outside a public meeting on Thursday afternoon.
However, speaking to the BBC, Chief Executive Patricia Davies said the hospital as a whole was not under threat.
She also warned that recruitment was an issue across the NHS.
She said staff who had been sent to other local NHS sites could be redeployed, but that would not be enough to make up the numbers, and she said her trust was working with universities and colleges in the hope of attracting graduates.
Ms Davies said enticements could be offered and the trust was hoping to make accommodation easier to find in the Bishop's Castle area.
She also said she would consider "rotational roles" to make the jobs more attractive.
The community trust also delivers care in people's own homes, accounting for many of its staff, and Ms Davies said that accounted for 85% of its work.
"We know that clinically that's the best place to care for patients," she added.
Ms Davies said she wanted "Bishop's Castle to be a real health and wellbeing hub" and was looking at what else could be delivered from the site.
