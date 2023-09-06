Allscott: Pupils to learn school site's sugar beet history
- Published
A new primary school has been opened with a pledge to teach pupils about the sugar beet factory that once stood on the site.
Fifty pupils have started at Allscott Meads Primary in Shropshire, but it has capacity for 150 children and planning permission to extend that to 250.
Headteacher Kirsty Parkinson said children would learn about the factory and the people who worked there.
The British Sugar factory closed in 2007 after 80 years in operation.
Ms Parkinson said she wanted the children to learn about the history of their area and the importance of the factory to the community.
"The children will find out about the work opportunities that were at the sugar beet factory, they will learn about some of the people that were there," she said.
She said they would also be taught how the factory's work led other jobs being created.
Facilities at the new school, in Allscott, include six classrooms, a sports court and a sports field.
About 400 of homes have been built on the sugar beet site, with plans for more in the future.
Work has also started on a new sports club.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk