School offers support after girl, 12, dies in Telford car crash
- Published
Children at a secondary school are being offered counselling after the death of a pupil in a car crash.
Neve Cotgrave Hewitt, who was 12, and a 36-year-old driver died when their car hit a tree and overturned on a main road through Telford, Shropshire, on Tuesday.
Burton Borough School, in Newport, said another pupil was one of two boys seriously injured in the crash.
Its acting head recognised some pupils may find the news overwhelming.
In a letter to parents, Ben Morgan said: "An accident of this nature and the loss of a young life is always deeply distressing, and it is particularly painful when it happens within our school community."
He assured them everything was being done to support families, students and staff.
