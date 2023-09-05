Crash closes main A442 road through Telford
A main road around Telford has been closed by a serious collision.
West Mercia Police said it was called to an area of the A442 at 02:10 BST.
It said the road remained closed between the Trench Lock Interchange, heading south and the northbound exit slip road just before the Wombridge Interchange.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has not yet said if anyone was hurt.
