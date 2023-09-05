MPs call for better roads and rail on the England/Wales borderland
- Published
MPs calling for better road and rail links in Shropshire and neighbouring areas are to gather in Westminster.
A report has proposed upgrades to links in the county and Herefordshire into Wales, including improving the A5 and A49 and increasing rail speeds, transport body Midlands Connect said.
Businesses, councils and Network Rail are among those due to be involved on Tuesday.
The government said it was committed to improving rail and road infrastructure.
MPs would meet "to rally behind" road and rail improvements on the England/Wales borderland, Midlands Connect said.
It stated that in February it released a report proposing upgrades "looking at increasing the speed and frequency on rail lines and upgrading the A5, A49 and delivering the Pant - Llanymynech bypass".
The body added it also proposed "the Government support upgrades on the Birmingham - Black Country - Shrewsbury rail line as the 'gateway' to" the borderland and Mid and West Wales.
'Way forward'
Following a review last year, Midlands Connect submitted a Strategic Outline Business Case to improve journey times by speeding up the line to 90mph (144.8km/h) from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton.
Tuesday's event at 11:00 BST is to be chaired by Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire Helen Morgan, who has invited campaigners looking to reconnect Oswestry and Baschurch to the rail line to make the case in Westminster.
Midlands Connect stated it was "bringing together politicians and the Welsh government to discuss and debate" proposals and "try and find a way forward".
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Decisions on new rail infrastructure funding, such as those identified by Midlands Connect, are a matter for the UK Government.
"We continue to call them to provide fair share of funding for rail infrastructure in Wales and the borders."
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "We remain committed to improving rail and road infrastructure in Shropshire.
"We're planning to spend £2.4bn to improve local roads in the Midlands and are delivering the Government's Integrated Rail Plan, a £96bn project that will bring benefits to the rail network across the Midlands and the North."
A spokesperson from Network Rail said it was "working with its partners in Government and Midlands Connect to explore opportunities to improve rail journeys between the Midlands and Wales for passengers".
