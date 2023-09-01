Glenn Poyner is jailed after admitting eight child sex offences including rape
- Published
A man who admitted eight child sex offences against two girls, including four counts of rape, has been jailed for 19 years and six months.
Glenn Poyner, 35, formerly of RAF Benson, Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing.
At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, he was also told he would serve a four year and six month extended licence period.
The offences took place in Shropshire and Worcestershire.
At the hearing in May, Poyner admitted the rapes, one count of assault, one of causing a child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two of sexual activity with a child.
He denied a further nine charges, including other rapes and taking indecent photographs of a child and prosecutors said his pleas were accepted by the court.
West Mercia Police previously said the attacks happened between 2018 and 2021.
An NSPCC spokesperson said it was vital the victims in this case received all the support they needed to move forward with their lives.