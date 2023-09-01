Bus passengers in Telford 'stuck' after cuts to services
Bus passengers in parts of Shropshire say they will be "stuck" after cuts and reductions to services.
The changes in Telford take effect from Saturday after the council said it cannot keep subsiding routes and called for more government funding.
It comes as Telford coach firm Elcock Reisen collapsed in August and new operators had to be found to step in and cover school transport routes.
The government said a further £300m was being invested in services.
Bus user Shirley Evans said she relied on them to get into Wellington town centre but her service was being axed.
"We haven't got a service now. As from Sunday, I've got to walk - half a mile - it's not good," she said.
Brenda Batchelor said she did not drive and relatives worked so she was "really, really stuck" and could not afford taxis.
"I'm not just speaking on behalf of myself. I live in a block of flats where there is 52 flats there and a lot of them disabled and I just don't know how they're going to manage," she said.
Jennifer Knock said she also relied on buses to get around Wellington after her husband lost his sight.
"They want us out of our cars and on the buses and using public transport so I think [the government] should be funding it," she said.
Five routes serving Telford will end this weekend, the council said, but a new service, operated by Arriva, will cover impacted areas. Five other services will be reduced.
Residents in some areas will notice the changes, Telford and Wrekin councillor Lee Carter, said, but rural routes will have more stops.
The council said it had invested £1.4m into new routes but without significant, long-term funding, it would have to cut services in the future.
The authority receives 45p for every £1 it cost to run bus services, Mr Carter said.
The authority wrote to Roads Minister Richard Holden to ask for long-term financial support and greater control over services.
In response, Mr Holden said of the £300m investment, £160m would be given to local authorities with Telford and Wrekin Council to receive more than £650,000.
The remaining £140m would go to bus operators to protect essential services, he added.
