Stroke survivor: 'A wheelchair will give me freedom'
The family of a Shropshire man who had half of his skull removed following a stroke are fundraising for a specialised outdoor wheelchair.
Marc Morris, from Craven Arms, had to undergo a craniotomy, with the right side of his skull being removed.
"The week before my stroke stroke I was downhill cycling...then I was working from home and I collapsed at my computer," the 59-year-old said.
His family said it was a miracle he survived.
Mr Morris had his stroke in September 2022 and part of his skull had to be removed due to brain swelling.
He spent seven months in the stroke unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital,
It was not until June, when he had reconstructive surgery on his skull and a ceramic plate put in, that he saw what his head looked like.
"I'm quite squeamish at the best of times, I didn't want to know the details [during the stroke], I just put my trust in the surgeon," he said.
After his hospital treatment, Mr Morris returned home but the stroke and the effects of the surgery left him struggling.
He felt his life "had fallen apart".
"I used to be sales manager for a telecommunication company, covering the whole UK," he said.
The damage to his brain means he feels vibrations keenly, making using an indoor wheelchair on the outside very difficult.
It can cause nausea and headaches as well as uncontrollable jerking in his left leg.
His family, daughters Constance, Georgie and Charlotte and wife Jayne, are fundraising for an outdoor wheelchair which they hope will enable him to go on outings with them again.
"I'm utterly shocked and humbled by people's generosity...by people I don't even know," he said.
"It makes me incredibly emotional."
The family hope to purchase the wheelchair in time for Christmas.
"The wheelchair will give me freedom, I've been a prisoner in my own home", he said.
