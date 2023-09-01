New coach firms found for Shropshire school bus routes
New operators have been found to run 15 school bus routes in Shropshire after the collapse of a travel firm last month.
Telford company Elcock Reisen went into administration on 23 August, citing rising costs as well as a takeover falling through.
The news came just over a week before the start of the new term.
Shropshire Council announced on Friday it had secured new operators for all of Elcock Reisen's school routes.
Ian Nellins the council's cabinet member in charge of transport, said he wanted to thank the firms to agreeing at such short notice.
"This will ensure that students returning to school next week will continue to have transport to and from school when term starts," he said.
He added that Elcock, founded in 1928, had been a valued partner for a number of years.
The local authority said it was contacting schools and parents where possible, to inform them of the new service providers
