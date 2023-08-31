Plans to improve life for autistic adults in Telford and Wrekin
- Published
Telford and Wrekin Council has launched a five-year plan aimed at better supporting autistic adults.
Its Autism strategy hopes to help more adults into work, develop specialist accommodation and overcome barriers to independent living.
The plans have been developed following consultation with autistic people, carers and professionals.
The council said it was committed to ensuring autistic adults lived "a fulfilling and inclusive life".
It is estimated about 1,500 adults have the condition in the borough, according to council statistics.
Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems, said the plans would make a "positive difference".
"[Actions] include supporting more autistic people into work, expanding autism-friendly services, raising awareness and acceptance of autism, [and] developing specialist accommodation," he said.
The strategy was developed with partners, including Telford and Wrekin Council for Voluntary Service (CVS), The Telford Autism Hub and The Autism Partnership Board.
Debbie Gibbon, Chair of Telford Autism Partnership Board and CEO at Telford and Wrekin CVS said: "The autism strategy is ambitious, aiming for our borough to be a place where everyone is valued, supported and no-one is left behind."
Daniel Watkins, member of the Autism Partnership Board, said he welcomed the strategy "wholeheartedly".
"It is a significant initiative and I cannot stress enough its importance," he added.
"I encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the borough to help support autistic people, making a difference to the community and hopefully inspiring national change."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk