Telford nursery rated inadequate amid safety concerns
- Published
A nursery has been rated inadequate by Ofsted after safety concerns rose during an inspection.
Puddleducks Under Fives, based at Lawley Community Centre, Telford, achieved the lowest mark in all four areas of the June visit.
Inspector Amanda Tompkin found "significant weaknesses" in leadership "put children's safety at risk".
However, she said children appeared settled and parents stated their children were happy there.
Staff were complimented for engaging with children as they played and encouraging children to develop their independence.
'Loyal team'
Manager Marie Magness said she was disappointed by the report and said the team was working closely with the local authority.
"Any actions raised by Ofsted have been addressed and at no time was there any safeguarding concerns with children.
"We are confident we will soon raise the grading and would like to thank our loyal team of staff and parents," she said.
The inspector found that parents were not informed about children's current and future learning needs.
Allegations against staff were not properly dealt with and record keeping relating to children's accidents were said to be "not good enough".
'Safety compromised'
"The provider, who is also the manager, fails to share information relating to allegations against staff with other professionals," Mrs Tompkin said.
"Children's safety is further compromised, as staff fail to maintain appropriate records.
"Accident records are not fully completed or detailed enough. This means that children's health and welfare are significantly compromised."
Mrs Tompkin criticised the centre for not following the pre-school's safeguarding policy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The nursery has been set requirements which they must now meet from the regulatory body.
