Double bed pushed 18 miles to save Bishop's Castle hospital beds
A double bed has been pushed through a town in protest against bed closures at a community hospital.
The bed was pushed 18 miles around Bishop's Castle and the surrounding areas on Monday after all 16 in-patient beds were closed in October 2021.
The move was described as temporary, but Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust says they will remain closed as it is struggling to recruit.
Mayor of the town Josh Dicken said he wanted the bed to "stand out".
The bed, which has been custom made using Mr Dicken's old mattress, was pushed down high streets as well as along country lanes.
It was wheeled from "Bishop's Castle Hospital, through Clun, Clunton, Purslow, Kempton, Cleobury North and back to Bishop's Castle," Mr Dicken said.
Protestors were also fundraising along the route after already raising £1,300.
Patricia Davis, chief executive of Shropshire Community NHS Trust, said the board recognised the "enormous strength of feeling" among the local community.
She said a decision on the beds' future would be made at a meeting on 7 September.