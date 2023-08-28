Telford: Man bailed after shopping centre bomb threat
- Published
A man arrested after a bomb threat was made about a shopping centre has been bailed.
People were evacuated from Telford Shopping Centre on Friday after an anonymous call was made to West Mercia Police.
Searches established the threat was not genuine, but an investigation is ongoing.
A 46-year-old man, held on suspicion of communicating false information, was released on bail on Sunday.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.