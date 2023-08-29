Shrewsbury twin's cycle as brothers diagnosed with same cancer
A man who is one of twins both diagnosed with prostate cancer is cycling around a football stadium to raise funds and awareness.
Dave Cossie works for Shrewsbury Town FC and started getting tested for the cancer after his brother's diagnosis.
He decided to have surgery and started cycling to lose weight for the operation and raise funds for charity.
Mr Cossie is urging more men to get tested as "the impact it can have is devastating".
His brother Pete was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer and doctors encouraged his twin to have regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests.
He said he got news of the positive result while he was working and called his twin to share the news.
"We had a good cry but I just want to get this message across to get people tested because mine was caught early," he said.
With a Jamaican father, Mr Cossie said it was even more important for black men to get tested.
Prostate Cancer UK said one in eight men get prostate cancer in their lifetime but it was one in four for black men.
TV news presenter Nick Owen revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis this month while a new EastEnders storyline will see Alfie Moon diagnosed with the illness.
"That's the best thing that could have happened that it's on the TV," Mr Cossie said.
His cycling has raised more than £1,750 so far but he said it more about raising awareness to him.
"If one person came up to me and said 'Dave, I've been tested, it's been caught early' - it's a game-changer, that's what is is all about," he added.
His brother, Pete Cossie, said he was "devastated" when his twin was diagnosed "but at least we caught it early for him".
"I'm a very positive person and that's got me through, the help from my family and friends has been tremendous," he added about his own diagnosis.
