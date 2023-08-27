Flights cancelled but Telford's balloon fiesta 'fabulous'

Hot air balloons in parkTelford and Wrekin Council
Telford Town Park has hosted the balloon fiesta
By Allen Cook
BBC News, West Midlands

A hot air balloon fiesta is being hailed a success by a council despite weather forcing the cancellation of two flights.

The annual event has drawn hundreds of people to Telford Town Park, Shropshire, since Friday.

Weather forced the cancellation of balloon flights on Saturday and Sunday morning, Telford and Wrekin Council said.

They hoped another flight on Sunday evening would take place.

Telford and Wrekin Council
On Friday, visitors got to see the Night Glow part of the festival when hot air balloons were illuminated against the evening's sky

Visitors witnessed the festival's Night Glow component on Friday when hot air balloons were illuminated against the darkening sky.

On Saturday, there was a morning balloon flight, a display by the Wings Parachute Team, live music and a council spokesperson called it a "fabulous day".

Telford and Wrekin Council
A display by the Wings Parachute Team took place on Saturday
Telford and Wrekin Council
There has been entertainment for children at the event
Telford and Wrekin Council
The event has become an annual fixture in Telford
Telford and Wrekin Council
A council spokesperson called Saturday's events at Telford Town Park a "fabulous day"

