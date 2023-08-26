Man arrested after Telford Shopping Centre bomb threat

Police at the scene
The town centre site was evacuated on Friday afternoon
By Allen Cook
BBC News, West Midlands

A man has been arrested after a shopping centre was evacuated when a serious threat about a bomb was made, police said.

A cordon was placed around Telford Shopping Centre on Friday after an anonymous call was made, West Mercia Police said.

The centre was searched and nothing suspicious was found.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information and remains in custody.

Telford's hot air balloon fiesta was able to go ahead as planned after the cordon was lifted.

People were thanked for their cooperation in the evacuation by Supt Edward Hancox.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.