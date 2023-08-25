Four charged with murder of Shrewsbury DPD driver
Four men have been charged with murdering a DPD delivery driver who was attacked while he worked.
Aurman Singh, 23, from Smethwick, West Midlands, died on Berwick Avenue, in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on Monday.
The four, aged between 22 and 26, are set to appear at Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A fifth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.
Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton and Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews, Dudley, have been charged along with Shivdeep Singh, 26, and Manjot Singh, 24, both of Greenfield Road in Smethwick.
As part of the investigation, an area of the Old River Bed, on Hubert Way, Shrewsbury, was cordoned off earlier, the Shropshire Star reported.
A number of items were found which are of interest to the investigation of the murder, said West Mercia Police.
Mr Singh's family said previously in a tribute "there are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had".
It continued: "A mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother.
"We don't want what has happened to us to happen to another family."
Parcel delivery business DPD said Mr Singh was part of a two-man crew working for the company.
