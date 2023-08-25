Items found in Shrewsbury in DPD driver murder probe
Police probing the death of a DPD delivery driver following an attack say they have found items of interest to the murder inquiry.
Aurman Singh, 23, from Smethwick, West Midlands, died on Berwick Avenue, in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury on Monday.
Two men aged 22 and 26, and another pair both 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A fifth person was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender.
As part of the investigation, an area of the Old River Bed, on Hubert Way, Shrewsbury, was cordoned off earlier, the Shropshire Star reported.
"A number of items have been found which are of interest to the investigation of the murder of Aurman Singh," said West Mercia Police.
The force said earlier in the week it did not believe robbery was the motive for his death.
"We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area," Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy explained.
Mr Singh's family said previously in a tribute "there are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had".
It continued: "Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother.
"We don't want what has happened to us to happen to another family."
Parcel delivery business DPD said Mr Singh was part of a two-man crew working for the company.
