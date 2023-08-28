Telford hosts suicide prevention event
A family event is to be held in Telford to raise awareness of suicide.
Telford and Wrekin Council is hosting the suicide prevention event on 9 September in Southwater Square.
Live music, street art, circus skills and activities will be mixed in with people talking about their experiences.
The council said it wanted the community to know it is "here to help those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts".
"Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, one that can often be prevented by listening and talking to someone when in need, councillor Kelly Middleton said.
"So, reach out to someone today, give them a call and ask them how they are."
Support groups will be available throughout the day and people can write and hang messages on a tree of hope.
Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the country, the local authority said.
It added that suicides among teenage girls and young women had almost doubled in recent years.
The event was last held in 2021 as it was cancelled last year due to the death of the Queen.