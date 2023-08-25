Telford balloon fiesta: Hundreds expected at weekend event
Hundreds of people are expected to attend a hot air balloon fiesta in Shropshire later.
The annual event is taking place in Telford Town Park on Friday and over the weekend.
The festival's Night Glow component will be held on Friday, rather than Saturday, following feedback from last year's event.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it would no longer use barriers, adding: "By reverting to our pre-Covid plans without barriers around the arena, visitors can watch from any point in Telford Town Park wherever they are able to see the Night Glow event."
During the entertainment, hot air balloons are illuminated against the darkening sky.
On Saturday and Sunday, residents will be able to see the Wings Parachute Team and live music.
Organisers said there would also be a quiet and private space for mothers and babies.