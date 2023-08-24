Bus services face cuts in Shropshire due to 'lack of funding'
Bus services will be cut in Shropshire due to a lack of government funding, a council has said.
Five routes in Telford and Wrekin will stop in September, with a new 99 service covering "the most impacted areas".
Labour-controlled Telford and Wrekin Council said the government had declined to offer long-term financial support to continue the services.
Government funding covers "less than half" of the council's transport budget, according to the authority.
Councillor Lee Carter, the council's cabinet member for place, said: "We are finding it increasingly difficult to continue to subsidise these routes our communities depend on.
"We made a £1.4m investment this year but how long that can continue for is in serious question," he added.
Mr Carter, Labour, said buses were a "lifeline" to the community that people could not afford to lose.
"The time has come for the government to step in," he said.
The council-funded 99 bus route will replace bus numbers 11, 13, 15, 16 and 19 and cover Admaston, Arleston, Dawley, Dothill and Hadley.
Ketley Bank, Lawley, Malinslee, Oakengates, Princess Royal Hospital, Shawbirch, Telford town centre and Wellington will also be covered.
Evening services for bus numbers 1, 2, 3a, 4 and 7 will be reduced. Arriva will continue covering the routes into mid-evening.
