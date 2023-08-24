Arrest after police swoop at £500k Telford cannabis farm
- Published
A man has been arrested after police raided a cannabis farm where plants were estimated to have a street value of about £500,000.
Acting on a warrant, the West Mercia force searched a property in the Brookside area of Telford on Thursday morning.
Officers seized more than 900 saplings and an investigation was launched.
A 23-year-old man was detained at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He remains in custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.