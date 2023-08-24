Arrest after police swoop at £500k Telford cannabis farm

CannabisWest Mercia Police
Police seized about 900 cannabis plants from a property in Brookside, Telford

A man has been arrested after police raided a cannabis farm where plants were estimated to have a street value of about £500,000.

Acting on a warrant, the West Mercia force searched a property in the Brookside area of Telford on Thursday morning.

Officers seized more than 900 saplings and an investigation was launched.

A 23-year-old man was detained at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He remains in custody.

