Shifnal donkey sanctuary's heartache over closure
A donkey sanctuary is to close next month with the loss of seven jobs after its lease was not renewed, owners said.
Scotty's Donkeys and Animal Park has been based at Apley Estate near Shifnal and is home to donkeys, lamas, rabbits and tortoises.
It is run by Tony "Scotty" Scott and his daughter-in-law Gemma Mytton-Scott, who said they will be rehoming every animal after closing on 3 September.
The pair said they were "very sad" and had not been able to find a new base.
In a post on social media, the sanctuary said: "This decision has not been made lightly and without an enormous amount of pain, heartache, tears and suffering to all staff especially Scotty.
"These animals have helped us through some extremely tough times personally, just being able to go and see them spend time with them, they know when we need them too.
"Knowing every morning, there is a reason to get out of bed as we are needed by them."
The sanctuary has been on the estate for 11 years and offers children rides on the donkeys, who also visit patients with dementia living in retirement homes.
Mr Scott said he would be retiring after they were informed in May that the lease was not going to be renewed and had since not found a suitable new location.
He said the park was planning several events for members of the public to say goodbye to the different animals before it closed.
All the staff love the animals and closing "had taken its toll" on Mr Scott, the post added.
"These staff have been with us for a few months to a few years but each and everyone loves all the animals as if they where their own and they are part of our family."
