Former RAF High Ercall site to become solar farm
A former RAF airfield will be turned into a solar farm.
Telford and Wrekin councillors have given planning permission to use a 89.5 hectare (221 acre) site at High Ercall, covering 12 fields.
It is expected to take 35 weeks to set the solar farm up and it will have a lifespan of around 40 years.
As well as the solar panels, the site will include substations, internal access roads and perimeter fencing.
The RAF airfield was created just before the start of World War Two and closed in the 1960s.
