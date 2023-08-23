Shropshire firefighters tackle house fire

Firefighters are dealing with a house fire in Shropshire described as "serious".

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a terraced property on Lawns Wood, Telford, at 04:28 BST.

Six appliances are tackling the blaze, with nearby Brunel Road closed by West Mercia Police to assist the operation.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is supporting on site, the fire service said.

Station Manager Craig Jackson posted on X - formerly Twitter - an investigation would take place later this morning.

