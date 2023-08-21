Four murder arrests after delivery driver dies in Shrewsbury

Berwick Avenue
The 23-year-old was attacked on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill
By Oprah Flash
BBC News, West Midlands

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a delivery driver.

The 23-year-old victim was confirmed dead in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police believe the attack happened at about 13:00 BST on Monday and held two suspects aged 22, 26, and two aged 24. They remain in custody.

The force has warned of increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said: "We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance that we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances."

Police have increased patrols in the area

