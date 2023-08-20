In Pictures: Kate Winslet surprises crowds at Camp Bestival
Hollywood star Kate Winslet surprised festival-goers on the final day of Camp Bestival in the West Midlands.
The British actress treated crowds in the CBeebies Bedtime Story tent to an intimate reading of children's classic Blueberries for Sal by Robert McCloskey on Sunday.
Also on day three of the festival, DJ Sara Cox judged a wildlife-themed fancy dress competition.
The event took place at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border.
Sunday's headliners included Primal Scream, Melanie C and Ella Henderson.
A roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming were among the activities to enjoy.
