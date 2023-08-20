In Pictures: Kate Winslet surprises crowds at Camp Bestival

Kate WinsletHello Content
Kate Winslet treated crowds to an intimate reading

Hollywood star Kate Winslet surprised festival-goers on the final day of Camp Bestival in the West Midlands.

The British actress treated crowds in the CBeebies Bedtime Story tent to an intimate reading of children's classic Blueberries for Sal by Robert McCloskey on Sunday.

Also on day three of the festival, DJ Sara Cox judged a wildlife-themed fancy dress competition.

The event took place at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border.

Sunday's headliners included Primal Scream, Melanie C and Ella Henderson.

A roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming were among the activities to enjoy.

Hello Content
The star surprised the crowds in the CBeebies Bedtime Story tent
Hello Content
The actress read an extract of children's classic Blueberries for Sal by Robert McCloskey
Hello Content
DJ Sarah Cox judged the fancy dress competition on Saturday
Hello Content
Children and their families dressed up as an array of animals for the competition
Hello Content
Activities including a silent disco, a roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming were planned
Hello Content
The family-friendly festival attracted huge crowds
Hello Content
Camp Bestival took place at Weston Park for the second year
Hello Content
Festival-goers dressed up for the wildlife themed competition
Hello Content
This Morning star Josie Gibson then judged the Beard and Moustache competition
Hello Content
The presenter was also on hand to judge the Pimp My Ride contest

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.