In pictures: Rudimental headline at Camp Bestival

Multi-platinum selling singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor was one of the main music acts on Friday night

Acts including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rudimental and Confidence Man have performed on day two of Camp Bestival.

The four-day event, which runs until Sunday, is taking place for a second year at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border.

Saturday's attractions include The Human League, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder and DJ Sara Cox.

Activities such as a roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming were planned for the festival.

Rudimental was among those on the main stage on Friday
Confidence Man also performed for the crowds
Performers on the main stage also included cover band The Bootleg Beatles
Activities including a silent disco, a roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming were planned
Camp Bestival is taking place at Weston Park for the second year
The four-day festival ends on Sunday

All images subject to copyright

