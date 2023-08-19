In pictures: Rudimental headline at Camp Bestival
- Published
Acts including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rudimental and Confidence Man have performed on day two of Camp Bestival.
The four-day event, which runs until Sunday, is taking place for a second year at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border.
Saturday's attractions include The Human League, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder and DJ Sara Cox.
Activities such as a roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming were planned for the festival.
