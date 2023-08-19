Telford care home placed into special measures
A care home has been placed into special measures, after inspectors found residents were at risk of harm.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) graded Birkdale Residential Home in Oakengates, Telford, "inadequate", in terms of safety and the way it is run.
The provider "failed to ensure the physical environment was safe for people to live in" and "visible dirt" was seen, the watchdog said.
The BBC has contacted the care home for comment.
At the time of the inspection 26 people were resident at the home, some of whom were living with dementia.
'Inadequate fire checks'
The inspector found they were at risk of preventable injury, as the provider had "failed to ensure risks had been identified and mitigated".
But there was no evidence of anybody being harmed because of the risks, it confirmed.
Some wardrobes "had not been secured to a fixed point" and heavy items were stored off the ground "and at the risk of toppling", the CQC stated.
The provider had "failed to complete" adequate fire safety checks and it was found substances that are hazardous to health were not stored securely.
"There were cleaning chemicals decanted into unlabelled bottles, nail varnishes and items marked as harmful, flammable and/or corrosive left accessible in communal areas," the inspector stated.
"We have received assurances from third parties that actions are under way to address the most serious of our concerns."
'Residents supported'
The care home was rated as inadequate overall, but graded good in the "effective", "caring" and "responsive" categories.
The inspector was "assured" the provider was admitting people safely, was using personal protective equipment "effectively and safely" and was responding to risks and signs of infection.
Residents were found to be supported by enough staff who were available to "safely support them without any unreasonable delay".
Staff, and the management team, were also found to follow best practice when assessing people's capacity to make decisions.
