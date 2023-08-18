In pictures: Camp Bestival gets under way
- Published
Camp Bestival is under way for a second year at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border.
The event running Thursday to Sunday features sets from acts including Primal Scream, Rudimental and The Human League, as well as theatre and comedy performances.
Bestival started on the Isle of Wight in 2004 and Camp Bestival, family-friendly spin-off events, are now held in Dorset as well as the West Midlands country estate.
Attractions including a roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming are also on offer.
Here is a flavour of some of the fun being experienced so far:
