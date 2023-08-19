Ice hockey coach marks Telford Tigers career with special event
An ice hockey coach is marking nearly two decades at a club with an event that celebrates the sport.
Tom Watkins, 45, has spent 17 years "fulfilling" his "passion" at Telford Tigers in Shropshire.
The testimonial event on Saturday at Telford Ice Rink will feature matches between four teams made up of hockey legends and current players.
Mr Watkins said he would love to welcome people he met throughout his career.
The occasion is also set to feature competitions and jersey auctions.
Teams will play mini games of 12 minutes, with Jon Weaver, Ricky Plant, Scott McKenzie and Jason Silverthorn the captains.
Mr Watkins said ice hockey was a "welcoming" sport and created a great atmosphere.
He joined Telford Tigers as a player aged 18 and returned to the club in 2010.
"I'd like to think I've given a lot to the hockey club; a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of commitment," he said.
