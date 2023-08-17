Sara Cox: Camp Bestival is family's biggest weekend of the year
- Published
Camp Bestival, due to take place at Weston Park from Thursday, is a tradition for DJ Sara Cox's family.
She has been taking them to Bestival, in its various guises and locations, for more than a decade and said it was their biggest weekend of the year.
It was the first experience of live music for her children and it was a safe and friendly environment for them, she added.
She is performing at the site this weekend with her 80s disco.
Acts such as Primal Scream, Rudimental and Human League are also at the four-day festival with Cox also judging the family fancy dress contest.
Cox said she plans to take "a small army of teenagers" with her and added: "It's always such a brilliant, warm, friendly atmosphere, the kids can go a bit feral and go off and have a brilliant time."
At the same time she said the adults could go away and have a drink, before meeting up to watch some live music later.
This is the second year Camp Bestival has been held at the country estate on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border and Cox said 2022 was special for her.
"We did have a break from seeing people at gigs for a couple of years and so it was really emotional when I got back on stage and got to see all those lovely smiling faces at Camp Bestival last year."
Bestival started on the Isle of Wight in 2004 and Camp Bestival, a family-friendly spin-off, events are now held in Dorset and Shropshire.
There will be more than 100 activities including a silent disco, a roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk