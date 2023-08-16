Telford and Wrekin's first family support hubs set to open
- Published
Two new family hubs providing support for parents, carers and children are said to be the first provision of their kind locally.
Silver Birch Family Hub will open in Sutton Hill, Telford, while Walnut Family Hub will be based in Woodside, says provider Telford and Wrekin Council.
The centres have been designed as one-stops where people can get help on a range of topics.
The hubs launch on 24 August.
Services cater to topics including infant feeding, parenting skills, healthy lifestyles and mental health.
Parenting support covers the pre-birth period, through the infant and toddler stage, and up to late teens, or the age of 25 for young adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk