Telford Balloon Fiesta pledges crowd-friendly approach
- Published
Crowd control changes have been made to a three-day hot air balloon festival following criticism over 2022's event.
Telford Balloon Fiesta, which is free to visitors, takes place at Telford Town Park from Friday 25 August.
This year, the Night Glow component will be held on Friday, rather than Saturday night, after tweaks to last year's scheduling amid feedback.
Attendees then had criticised the use of barriers after the site reached capacity and crowds were refused entry.
Organiser Telford and Wrekin Council said at the time the fencing was used to control numbers following safety advice, but it also pledged to "look again" at how visitors were managed.
The local authority has since said it would not be using crowd barriers, which were in place last year as a hangover from Covid-19 measures, adding: "By reverting to our pre-Covid plans without barriers around the arena, visitors can watch from any point in Telford Town Park wherever they are able to see the Night Glow event."
During the entertainment, hot air balloons are illuminated against the darkening sky.
The council said there would also be additional zones so people would be more spread out, such as the family activities zone on the Village Green.
Friday's events will include a Time Travel show from Rhubarb Theatre and live music, with workshops teaching circus skills and hula-hooping also promised.
Carolyn Healy from the council said the festival promised to be an "amazing weekend of balloon activity", with special guests The Red Devils set to parachute into the arena on Saturday.
"We know that people love to share their sightings of the balloons when they are able to launch as they fly over the borough and we love to see your pictures on social media," she added.