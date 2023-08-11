Shrewsbury Flower Show evacuated over security threat
Shrewsbury Flower show has been evacuated after police said they received a "serious" security threat from an anonymous caller.
Visitors to the two-day event, which opened on Friday, were ordered to leave as police conducted a thorough search of the venue, at The Quarry.
West Mercia Police urged guests to stay calm despite the alarming nature of the incident.
A cordon has been put in place and people are advised to avoid the area.
The event was cancelled for the rest of the evening following the evacuation at 19:00 BST.
Supt Damian Pettit, said: "I know that the Shrewsbury Flower Show is a big event which has attracted significant crowds, particularly with today's lovely weather, and that this threat may be alarming for visitors to the show.
"I would urge visitors to stay calm and follow the advice of officers in the area."
He added officers were still assessing the threat and would not be able to provide any further information.
The event, organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society, has been held for more than 130 years and features celebrity gardeners and musical performances and a firework display.
The fireworks returned to the show this year after they were cancelled in 2022 when a heatwave left dry and dangerous conditions.
Local town crier Martin Wood informed crowds on Friday evening that the fireworks would not be happening as the event had been cancelled.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was working with other emergency services colleagues at the venue and its Hazardous Area Response Team had been deployed to the scene.
