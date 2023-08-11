Handcrafted benches stolen from Dudmaston Hall
Two handcrafted turquoise benches have been stolen from a National Trust park.
They were taken from the 17th-century Dudmaston Hall, near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, on Monday.
Crafted in Coalbrookdale in a design of fern and blackberry, they had been in place at the Lady Labouchere rose garden since 1970.
West Mercia Police said the benches were "very distinctive" and had been enjoyed by "hundreds and thousands of visitors over the years".
PC Jonathan Lightfoot said: "We are asking for anybody who may have been offered these items, or have any information of them being sold, to please contact us."
A National Trust spokesperson said the police continued to handle the investigation.
