Burst sewer pipe shuts main road near Shrewsbury
A main road will be shut for several days after a burst sewer pipe led to a build up of water on the carriageway.
The A49 Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall, Shropshire, remains shut following Wednesday's incident as Severn Trent crews carry out emergency repairs.
The water supply company says it expects the road to fully reopen by Monday.
Motorists are being diverted along the A41 for the duration of the repair.
Ben Hooley, site supervisor with Severn Trent, said: "We completely understand how frustrating and inconvenient this might be for people and again, we'd like to apologise for the inconvenience.
"It is our absolute priority to have this repair completed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible."
Planned overnight surfacing work on the A53 has been postponed, to enable it to be used as the diversion route, Shropshire Council said.
