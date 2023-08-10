Harper Adams University to open centres beyond main campus
Specialist university centres are set to open outside the institution's main campus for the first time in more than 120 years.
The two facilities from Harper Adams University, which has a central hub in Edgmond, Shropshire, will focus on animal diagnostics and digital skills.
The state-of-the-art animal diagnostics site is earmarked for the Ni-PARK science park in nearby Newport.
A teaching and learning centre is to be situated in Telford.
It is set for the Station Quarter, as part of the digital skills and enterprise hub.
Telford and Wrekin Council has partnered with the university to provide the centres.
Council leader Shaun Davies said: "This partnership is excellent news for the borough."
Professor Ken Sloan, from Harper Adams, said the provision would help people enhance skills.
"We welcome Telford and Wrekin Council's belief in the university's ability to make an even bigger difference in the borough," he said.
