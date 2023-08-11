Women's football: 'We weren't allowed to play'
- Published
A new walking football team is helping women who previously were unable to play to access the beautiful game.
The team, set up in conjunction with Age UK, is for over 55s and meets weekly at the Monkmoor Recreation Ground, Shrewsbury.
Participants said it was an opportunity to play the game which they were often deterred from as youngsters.
While Age UK said it was also helping the women keep active and make new friendships.
Walking football is played at walking pace, with players not allowed to run.
The team was launched in March by Kate Brown and was regularly attracting about 15 players.
She said the recent successes of the Lionesses in the Euros and World Cup have been an inspiration.
"We are of the generation, we will all agree, that weren't allowed to play football," she said.
"And we missed out, and we always knew girls could play football."
Among the attendees was Ceri Adamson, who said she had been discouraged from playing football in her youth.
"My mum didn't like me playing, it wasn't the girly thing to do," she said.
"So I couldn't and I played hockey and I loved hockey but never as much as football.
"To be able to play at my age now is amazing and I'm so pleased, it is fantastic."
While Teresa Carey said, despite being a lifelong Aston Villa fan, she had only played football with her sons.
"I've always wanted to play football," she said.
"I only played on the streets with friends...and usually then it was in goal 'because girls couldn't tackle, girls couldn't shoot'.
"It is just so much fun, there's no antagonism, it is just fun and it is nice to do something outside, and you do know after an hour or so you've played a game of football."
The group also received funding from sports charity Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, who gave £1,400 to pay for equipment.
Emma Wilde, wellbeing manager for Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin added: "The camaraderie between them, the laughter is really good.
"It is really important to have some exercise but also some fun as well."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk