Telford care home in special measures after concerns raised by CQC
- Published
A care home has been placed in special measures after inspectors found hazardous chemicals in unlabelled bottles in communal areas, uncovered hot pipes and "poor cleanliness and hygiene throughout".
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Birkdale Residential Home in Telford, Shropshire, inadequate.
It provides accommodation and personal care for up to 29 people and was previously rated good.
A follow-up inspection is planned.
The CQC carried out its inspection of the home, which is run by The Keepings Limited, in June.
Inspectors found one instance in which a person had come into contact with a harmful substance, but there had been no effective review of the incident and steps had not been taken to stop it happening again.
They concluded "people were at the risk of harm from preventable injury".
'Accessible and engaging'
The CQC also found "visible dirt on kitchen equipment, doors and walls and some radiators were rusty with old food debris behind them".
There was also a lack of infection prevention measures, residents did not always receive their medicine as prescribed and no system to identify and then implement improvements.
However, there was praise for the relationship residents had with the management team, who were described as "accessible and engaging".
Andy Brand, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said it been "disappointing to see a deterioration in the quality of care being provided".
He said the CQC would continue to monitor the home and promised further enforcement action if standards did not improve.
Birkdale Residential Home has been approached for a comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk