Eighty miles of Shropshire roads improved to prevent potholes
- Published
More than 50 roads have been repaired to prevent potholes across Shropshire.
Eighty miles (128km) of road were "surface dressed", which will also help maintain skid-resistance.
The work by Kier Transportation used 1.3m litres of bitumen during the repairs which finished this week.
Ian Mclellan, general manager at Kier, said: "Surface dressing extends the life of roads by up to 15 years, and is more sustainable than resurfacing."
The process involves applying and rolling aggregate 'chippings' onto bitumen.
Dan Morris from Shropshire Council said: "This important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future."
