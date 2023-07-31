Family tribute to Telford mother who 'lit up our world with love'
A much-loved mother who died after being found seriously injured "lit up the world with love", her family said in a tribute.
Claire Orrey, 58, was confirmed dead after emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance in Telford, Shropshire, on Sunday at about 05:00 BST.
A man was also found with serious injuries in Burnell Road, Admaston.
Another man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remained in custody, West Mercia Police said on Monday.
In a statement, Ms Orrey's daughter said: "My mom was the most wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up our world with love.
"She will forever be loved by us and will always be missed eternally."
Det Ch Insp Tony Garner said this was an "isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public".
