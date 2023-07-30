Murder arrest after woman dies and man hurt at Telford property
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after woman died at a house and another man suffered serious injuries.
Armed officers were were part of the emergency response sent to reports of a disturbance at the property in Telford, Shropshire on Sunday morning.
The woman, 58, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, West Mercia Police said, describing it as "shocking".
A 31-year-old man is being questioned by detectives, the force added.
Police and paramedics were called to Burnell Close, Admaston, at about 05:00 BST.
Det Ch Insp Tony Garner said there would be an increased police presence in the area.
"This is a shocking incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who lost her life," she said.
"I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.
"Our officers remain at the scene and you may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues."
