Ellesmere Bowling Club starts fundraising as green turns 325
- Published
A bowling club says it is fundraising for improvements as its green turns 325 years old.
Ellesmere Bowling Club in Shropshire said it was "quite some going" for the green to have lasted several centuries and remain playable for local people.
New floodlights and an irrigation system were needed to maintain it for future generations, member Gerard Brooke-Bennett said.
Events are to be held to try to raise the several thousands pounds required.
Mr Brooke-Bennett said the green was the old motte of Ellesmere Castle which dated back to 1177.
The land had been owned by local nobility through the Bridgewater Estate and "for whatever reason in 1698 they decided to set up a bowling club on this green", Mr Brooke-Bennett said.
He added: "It was used periodically here. They had a small pavilion erected and then in 1736 they had a new clubhouse built at the cost of £39, 13 shillings and sixpence."
In 1956, Lord Brownlow, who at the time presided over the estate, decided to divest himself of various properties, donating some land to the council and selling the green for £350, Mr Brooke-Bennett explained.
He said: "That then allowed the local people of Ellesmere to create a members club which is still running today as we now know it - as Ellesmere Bowling Club.
"The club itself has been going since 1956 but the bowling green has been going since 1698."
Although the greenkeeper "worked like a trojan" to maintain the ground, the club wanted to raise money to pay for new floodlighting and an irrigation system for the bottom green.
"At the moment it's totally manual... the work doesn't get any easier," Mr Brooke-Bennett said.
He added: "We look at it as we're custodians of the club. We look after the club, make it better and protect it for the future generations to come through."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk