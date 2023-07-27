Building company fined £12k after worker fractured skull
A construction company has been fined £12,000 after a worker fell through a stairwell opening and fractured his skull.
Scott Ife, 30, from Bridgnorth, was working for 2 Counties Construction on 8 June 2020.
The company was hired to oversee the redevelopment of agricultural barns into houses in Telford.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) identified a series of failings by the company.
Mr Ife was laying blocks to form the gable walls for a two-storey extension, alongside another colleague.
While leaning over, Mr Ife lost his balance, fell on to unsupported boards and through the stairwell opening.
He fell four-and-a-half metres on to a concrete floor below, fracturing his skull and damaging his facial nerve. Mr Ife was treated in hospital for three days following the incident.
'Easily avoided'
The HSE identified failings by the company including: A lack of suitable controls for preventing falls, inadequate planning, a lack of selection of equipment for working at height and inadequate site management arrangements.
The company pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 13(1) of the construction regulations 2015.
2 Counties Construction was fined £12,000 and ordered to pay £4,139 costs, as well as a £100 victim surcharge at Cannock Magistrates' Court on 21 July.
HSE inspector David Brassington said: "This incident could and should have been easily avoided. Work at height needs to be properly planned and managed.
"We are fortunate that the injuries resulting from these failings were not more serious."
