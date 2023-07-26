Inland beach created at Blists Hill Victorian town attraction

Two women at the Blists Hill Seaside attractionBlists Hill
The organisers of the seaside experience say it makes a seaside experience more accessible to people
By Maisie Olah
BBC News, West Midlands

A Victorian themed town has created a 19th Century seaside attraction for the summer.

Blists Hill Victorian Town, in Shropshire, has laid 22 tonnes (22,000kg) of sand to make a beach.

Visitors can also flash their legs in a knobbly knees competition.

Lauren Collier, from the trust that runs the town in Ironbridge, said: "We're trying to create that flavour of a Victorian seaside experience."

The interpretation curator at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust added: "It is taking them [visitors and families] back to a slightly simpler experience.

"Also for those who can't access the beach even today, it gives them the possibility for them to go to a sort of seaside."

Blists Hill
There is a steam-powered carousel ride

The seaside-themed attraction will also include deckchairs, an old-style carousel ride and a donkey.

To make it as authentic as possible, Ms Collier said there had been a lot of research done.

The Victorian Seaside Experience opened to the public on Wednesday and will run until 3 September.

There will also be an open event this weekend.

Blists Hill
The seaside experience will try to be as authentic as possible, the trust said

