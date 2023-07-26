Inland beach created at Blists Hill Victorian town attraction
A Victorian themed town has created a 19th Century seaside attraction for the summer.
Blists Hill Victorian Town, in Shropshire, has laid 22 tonnes (22,000kg) of sand to make a beach.
Visitors can also flash their legs in a knobbly knees competition.
Lauren Collier, from the trust that runs the town in Ironbridge, said: "We're trying to create that flavour of a Victorian seaside experience."
The interpretation curator at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust added: "It is taking them [visitors and families] back to a slightly simpler experience.
"Also for those who can't access the beach even today, it gives them the possibility for them to go to a sort of seaside."
The seaside-themed attraction will also include deckchairs, an old-style carousel ride and a donkey.
To make it as authentic as possible, Ms Collier said there had been a lot of research done.
The Victorian Seaside Experience opened to the public on Wednesday and will run until 3 September.
There will also be an open event this weekend.
